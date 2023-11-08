Jade Cargill Fires Back At Fan About Not Wrestling In WWE Yet

Jade Cargill has made quite a name for herself since joining WWE in September and training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but the company is taking its time with the top prospect.

When they signed her, they made a big deal out of it by having her appear in front of the media to discuss her decision to leave AEW when her contract expired for WWE. She’s also appeared in segments with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels on Raw, NXT, SmackDown, and Fastlane.

The former AEW star, however, has yet to make her WWE in-ring debut, which she recently addressed on social media.

Cargill initially wrote on Twitter, “Whyyyy wrestle when my BIG check clears every week baby.” She later responded to a fan who noted that she’s in the wrestling business when she wrote, “No, it’s the IM MAKING MONEY business.”

