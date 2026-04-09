Jade Cargill Fires Back at PED Accusation, Points To WWE Drug Testing

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill has responded strongly to accusations made online regarding her physique after a gym video began circulating on social media.

The situation arose when a user on Twitter/X quoted the clip and alleged that Cargill was using performance-enhancing drugs, writing, “She 100% take PEDs [Performance enhancing drugs] now that I’m seeing her do them presses.”

Cargill quickly shut down the claim with a direct response, crediting her genetics and work ethic while addressing the criticism head-on.

“I was going to read you for filth. But it’s no point. Long story short. No, I’m not on anything. I have GREAT genetics and I work hard. You can look at my brother and see my genetics. This clip is when I found out about my neck issues which affected my lifting. I swear yall will try to discredit me for anything. I’ve ALWAYS been muscular. But I see you can use a meal plan.”

She also pointed to WWE’s testing policies in her reply:

“Plus WWE drug tests us like crazy. Next subject idiot.”

Cargill has long been recognized for her elite physique, which has played a major role in her presentation as one of WWE’s most dominant competitors. Her response highlights ongoing frustrations among athletes who face frequent scrutiny over their physical appearance on social media.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Jade Cargill and WrestleMania 42 coverage.