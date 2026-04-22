Jade Cargill Vows Revenge After WWE WrestleMania 42 Loss

WWE star Jade Cargill discussed various topics with 8 News Now, including her recent loss to the new Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, at WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday.

Cargill said, “You know what? It’s okay, because I’m going to get my revenge and get that rematch.”

On performing during Night Two of WrestleMania for the first time:

“I’ve never been featured on Night Two; I’ve always been on Night One, so this is my first time on Night Two. I think we did a stellar job. I think my entrance was amazing. I think the energy at Allegiant Stadium was electric. It was cool, I liked it. The crowd was coming for me, they hated me, I love that for me. Keep hating me. But it was cool, I really liked it, the atmosphere was amazing. Okay, I didn’t deliver, but I’m going to get that rematch.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)