Jade Cargill Wants More In-Ring Action, Eyes Top WWE Stars

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill appeared on Complex Graps to discuss various topics, including her plans as champion.

Cargill said, “I mean, I want to wrestle. When you become champion, you want to defend your title as much as possible. And we have a stellar locker room, but they’re all tied in the tag division, making that strong. And I get it, but I want to wrestle. I do want to have matches with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, all these top girls. I feel like if I had a rematch with Tiffany, that would have [been] one of the things that would have solidified my win. I think that if — I mean, the person that injured me to have me out was Nia Jax. I would think that that would be something that we can run it back, even though we’re both heels. However, I feel like I’m in that in-between point where I’m kind of a tweener. And at the end of the day, I don’t care about anybody. Like, why wouldn’t I come back and say, ‘Well, I don’t care if you’re this this or this.’ I wrestled Chelsea and Chelsea’s a heel. So, I just would have wished to wrestle more. That’s all I want to do is wrestle… I think getting dressed up is pretty and nice and having these promos, and I love that too because it puts me to the test. But I like wrestling and that’s what I’m here for.”

On her post-WrestleMania 42 goals if she retains the title:

“Well, I would love to go on to face Charlotte at SummerSlam. But if Bianca returns, I don’t know what. Because the way the Big Three kind of like split up was — you know, it was like a missing piece. We didn’t all sit down, have that talk. I don’t know where her mind is, she don’t know where my mind is in all of it. I don’t know that she was involved. Like, I don’t know anything. All I know is that Naomi did what she did. And we all had a tight bond. So I think that story, one, was compelling. Like, it carried the women’s division last year. And I think that we can continue on, because there’s so many open-ended questions that really need answering. And maybe some people need healing. Because it seemed like for example, Naomi needed some healing. She needed some answers from Bianca, she really needed to sit down with Bianca and and close that wound. And I need to sit down with both of them and figure out what the hell has happened. What was going on? Like, ‘How could you not see this? How could you not see that she’s the one who did this to me?’ So I think it’s a storyline we need to embark on when everybody’s healthy and ready to go. I think everybody will want to see that storyline. It’s a it’s so many avenues you can go with that storyline, right?”

On wanting to face Charlotte Flair:

“But the person I would want to see at SummerSlam since I’m not seeing them at Mania will be Charlotte. It’s already there. It’s already there, we talk our smack. It’s about breaking her. She’s stoic like I’m stoic, but she’s very like, you know? So I think it’ll be a great match. And I know Charlotte’s one for pulling people up and making them better, and I that’s the people I want to work with.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)