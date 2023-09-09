Jake Roberts Reveals His Dream Retirement Opponent For WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including which modern-day wrestlers would have fit really well in his era.

Roberts said, “Jake Hager. Yeah. I think he would have fit really well. I think that my guy [Lance Archer] would have fit really well. He might even have been the champ, you know? Have you come along at the right time?”

Roberts also talked about who is his dream retirement opponent for WrestleMania.

“That’s a hell of a question. Vince McMahon. So I could f***ing kick his ass. I love to hit that motherf***er with a chair. Drop him on the concrete like I did [Ricky] Steamboat.”

You can check out Jake Roberts’ complete podcast in the video below.