Jay White Hints At Possible AEW Return

As reported by PWMania.com, top AEW star Jay White has been out of action since March due to injuries to his hand and shoulder.

Recently, White took to his Twitter (X) account to share a message suggesting that he might be returning to the company soon.

White wrote, “Ready?”

It remains uncertain whether White is hinting at a possible return to the company with his message.

According to Fightful Select, he is expected to be out of action for the remainder of the year.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio last month that White’s anticipated return is not “imminent or anything.”