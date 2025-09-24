Jazmyn Nyx Confirms WWE Exit Due To Financial Reasons

Former WWE NXT star Jazmyn Nyx has officially confirmed that she is leaving the company, revealing that her decision not to re-sign was driven by financial considerations and a desire to pursue other opportunities. The 27-year-old made the announcement in a candid TikTok video following her on-screen exit from NXT earlier this week.

“As you know, there have been things circulating and I want to just set the record straight. I’m not re-signing with WWE. This was a personal decision I had to make for myself and my future,” Nyx explained. “Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years wasn’t going to cut it for me financially, and that’s okay.”

Her comments follow a report from PWInsider confirming that her contract was set to expire and that she would be leaving the company. Nyx went on to discuss her journey to WWE and the challenges she faced along the way, including four knee surgeries that slowed her early development and a concussion that kept her off television for a period.

Nyx, who transitioned to professional wrestling after a soccer career in Iceland, also revealed that she had turned down other opportunities during her time with WWE and is now free to explore them. “I had to make a choice for me and my future,” she added, thanking fans for their support during her WWE run.

Her departure was written into NXT storylines in dramatic fashion. On this week’s episode, Nyx was attacked backstage and later found by her Fatal Influence stablemates — NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley — who coldly remarked, “Time we dropped her anyway,” before walking away. The segment officially ended her run with the faction and the company.

Real name Jade Arianna Gentile, Nyx signed with WWE in 2022 and made her television debut in early 2024 as part of the Chase University group before betraying them to join Jayne and Henley. As the enforcer of Fatal Influence, she played a key role in Jayne’s rise to the top of the NXT women’s division.

With her WWE chapter now closed, Nyx is preparing for the next phase of her career — one that she hopes will offer both new creative opportunities and greater financial stability.