JBL Reacts To Karrion Kross’ WWE Exit: “A Huge Opportunity”

Following the news that Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have officially parted ways with WWE, Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion JBL has weighed in with a surprising and optimistic take on the situation.

Reports of Kross’ contract expiring had been circulating for weeks, though the man himself denied many of the online rumors. Some within WWE believe his exit is part of a storyline, while others — particularly on the corporate side — think the departure is legitimate.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Something to Wrestle With podcast with Conrad Thompson, JBL admitted he was initially surprised given Kross’ popularity and strong merchandise sales.

He said, “I’m surprised with you. I didn’t know how I’d play out. I thought they’d probably re-sign him. I mean, you got crowds chanting, ‘We want Kross.’ You got merchandise sales that are very good for Karrion. So I don’t know.”

Despite the surprise, JBL sees Kross’ free agency as a “huge opportunity” to elevate his brand outside of WWE. “I think Karrion has an opportunity now, and a huge opportunity. There’s never been a better opportunity for people to create names outside of the business. He’s going viral, which is really hard to do, and he’s got the ability to create a buzz. That might mean working week to week without a contract, which is unnerving for some people, but the money follows if you can make yourself a bigger star.”

Kross is now considered one of the hottest free agents in wrestling, with speculation already swirling about potential appearances in TNA, AEW, or other major promotions.

You can hear JBL’s full comments on the latest Something to Wrestle With podcast below: