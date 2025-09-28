Jeff Hardy Reveals Crazy Ladder Match Idea That Never Happened

TNA World Tag Team Champion and pro wrestling legend Jeff Hardy recently appeared on “Rewind Recap Relive,” where he discussed a range of topics.

One particularly wild idea he pitched for a match involved setting a wooden ladder on fire, though the concept never came to fruition.

Hardy said, “I’ll go ahead and say the one thing that I never got to do it. I did pitch it like a long time ago and it’ll probably never happen, so I’ll go ahead and say it. But it’s a finish to a ladder match or a TLC match or whatever.

He continued, “It would be a wooden ladder, and it would be hooked up with a lot of lighter fluid or whatever. But as you’re going up to get the title, somebody lights it on fire, and it just fires up. That would be the reason you don’t get the title. Or you get it and you fall.”

Hardy added, “So that’s still up here and in here. So it most likely will never happen. But who knows?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)