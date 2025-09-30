Jeff Hardy Reveals The Origin Of His Swanton Bomb Finisher

TNA World Tag Team Champion and pro wrestling legend Jeff Hardy spoke with Rewind Recap Relive about various topics, including the origin of his Swanton Bomb finisher.

Hardy said, “It was another one of my favorite wrestlers from Japan, The Great Sasuke, I believe. He would do this dive to the floor, but he had that grace about his front flip, and I just started doing that on the trampoline and said, wow, this might be a cool move to do in the ring on somebody.”

He continued, “Instead of a senton, because it is so graceful, I put the swan in there, and I’ll never forget telling ‘Jim Ross, hey, I would like to call this the Swanton Bomb’, if that’s cool, man, and sure enough, that night he did it, and the rest is history.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)