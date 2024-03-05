Jeff Jarrett Reacts To Paul Heyman’s WWE HOF Induction And Sting Retirement

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Sting’s final match at AEW Revolution:

“The wrestling fan in me and so many others, you just couldn’t help it come out of you. You know, Steamboat, Nikita, David Crockett, which I didn’t get say hello to him. I regretted that, but it was a very, very cool surreal day, an incredible night of wrestling, but I still say it’s very hard to really wrap your head around. That was a once in a lifetime opportunity just because of you know, he started on TBS, late 80s and he got to finish. It is such an incredible full circle with the boys in the ring.”

On Will Ospreay being a fan of TNA when he was growing up:

“Yesterday Will Ospreay told me the story of him being a TNA kid. He specifically talked about AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Chris Daniels, but he saw AJ Styles week after week after week and the style of wrestling that the gainer flip and the spinal tap, I would just kind of call it the X-Division moves. He said, ‘I want to become a wrestler off of watching that style’ and I thought that was incredibly cool.”

On Paul Heyman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024:

“The first thing that came to my mind on ol’ Paul E, you know, he made his Memphis run and came down and managed Tommy Rich and Austin Idol. That’s the first place I met Paul. I think about that and the last couple of years that me and Paul actually traveled quite a bit together. He’s obviously a character and does some impersonations. We’re just gonna say, you know, he was executive director. He’s been behind the scenes, promoter, booker, and all that, but just as an on-screen talent, I have to ask myself, what took so long?”

