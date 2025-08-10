Jelly Roll Details How Paul Heyman Helped Improve His WWE Promo Skills

Grammy Award-winning country music star Jelly Roll appeared on an episode of “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” with Cody Rhodes.

During the episode, he discussed various topics, including asking WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman to critique his first WWE promo.

Roll said, “Every person I’ve asked to help me was just like, ‘All it took was asking.’ The first time I grabbed Paul Heyman, ‘Yo Wiseman. Lifelong fan of you. I’m fixing to shoot my first promo out here. I want you to pick it apart.’ I come in, ‘Ten out of ten, ten out of ten. You want me to be nitpicky?’ I was like, ‘Mr. Heyman, I’ve been praying to have a moment with you like this.’”

On how much he learned from Heyman:

“He picked down my promo to the point where I learned so much for him that time, I learned my lesson, I’m not going to let him criticize me after. I’m gonna go in (before) and be like, ‘This is what I’m thinking and cooking. Talk to me about it.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)