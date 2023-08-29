Jerry “The King” Lawler Makes Appearance On WWE RAW During Commercial Break

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized in February this year following a “serious medical episode” that was later revealed to be a stroke.
Lawler made an appearance at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony but had to record a pre-recorded video message from his home.
WWE RAW took place in Lawler’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee this week. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn introduced Lawler to the live audience during a commercial break. Lawler, who was sporting a grey beard, approached the fans and waved.
WWE’s social media accounts were updated with video of the segment.
EXCLUSIVE: During the #WWERaw commercial break, @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn bring WWE Hall of Famer @JerryLawler out in front of the WWE Universe in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/NF7HBthXpQ
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2023