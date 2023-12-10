Jey Uso Believes Solo Sikoa Could Dethrone Roman Reigns And Become The Next Tribal Chief

WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso recently spoke with Mail Sport’s Alex McCarthy on a number of topics including how he believes Solo Sikoa could eventually dethrone Roman Reigns and become the next Tribal Chief, but he still has a lot of growing up to do.

Uso said, “I’d like to keep it in the family. I think Solo could be the next Tribal Chief but he’s got a little growing to do. But who knows? Maybe Sami Zayn could come back into it?”

Sikoa being one of the top performers in the company:

“Solo is a top performer. He’s like a sponge, he gets it. All you got to do is tell him one time, it clicks with him. He’s going to go real far in the business, like I said he’s got a little growing to do though.”

Sami Zayn being his favorite wrestler:

“Of course, Sami is actually one of the top performers. Besides maybe the Miz, Sami is my favorite wrestler. If you pay attention to all of his promos and the way he acts, backstage, he’s top-tier man. I like to think my acting skills are alright, he’s crisp. He’s it.”