Jey Uso Defends Roman Reigns For Working A Limited WWE Schedule

Following WrestleMania 38 in 2022, when Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Universal and WWE Titles into the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, Reigns signed a new long-term, lucrative contract with the company.

The contract required him to drastically reduce his number of house show matches, television appearances, and PLE. Reigns rarely works matches outside of major PLEs.

Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Title against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a fatal four-way match at the Royal Rumble on Saturday.

Jey Uso appeared on TNT Sports to discuss a variety of topics, including the success of his cousin. The RAW star mentioned that Reigns has earned the right to work fewer dates.

“I look at my cousin now, and I’m just happy at how far he’s come. From the day he walked into FCW developmental, to which I was there, to present. Inspiring. He’s the blueprint of what hard work does, and you can just never knock that, and he has a great work ethic. All the time that he has off, he deserves all that uce. He earned it.”

