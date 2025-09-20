Jey Uso Reflects On Obstacles During WWE Singles Run, Taking Pride In Tag-Team Scene

Jey Uso spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN for an in-depth interview.

While talking with the mainstream sports news outlet, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed the biggest obstacle he faced during his singles run to the top in WWE, and spoke about taking pride in tag-team wrestling.

The following are some of the highlights.

On the biggest obstacle he faced during his singles run in WWE: “For me it was moving to Raw away from my brothers. It was never the in-ring stuff, you know what I’m saying? It was just, all the miles alone. All the plane rides and rental cars alone. That was my biggest obstacle to try to [overcome], man. Other than that, the ‘Yeet!’ movement just caught on by itself. That part was never hard.”

On taking pride in tag-team wrestling: “We take pride in tag team wrestling, you know what I’m saying? I feel like we built that up ’cause it was a lost art in 2010 when we were coming in. There were no tag teams together, man. I feel like, to see all the young tag teams coming in the game together, it’s very motivating to try to get back and mix it up.”

H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.