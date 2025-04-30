Jey Uso Reveals New Neck Tattoo

Fresh off a career-defining win at WrestleMania 41, new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso has added another bold layer to his persona — this time in the form of new ink.

On Tuesday, Uso took to Instagram to unveil a fresh tribal-style neck tattoo, continuing his evolving aesthetic. The video post showcased footage from a recent session with renowned tattoo artist @samoan_mike, revealing a piece that extends from his shoulder and chest area up the side of his neck, further connecting his cultural roots with his identity as a top singles star.

Uso reflected on the tattoo in the caption, writing:

“Now I can show you. I wear my pain. Shout out to the best @samoan_mike Alofa atu #MyTurn #YEET”

Uso opened WrestleMania 41 Night 1 with a monumental victory over GUNTHER to claim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship — marking a major milestone in his journey from tag team icon to singles gold.

As for what’s next, all signs point toward Logan Paul being Jey’s first major challenger. WWE has yet to officially announce the match, but recent interactions and storyline developments suggest a clash between the YEET Movement and the Social Media Megastar could headline WWE Backlash.

