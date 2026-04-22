Jey Uso Teases Possible Return To ‘Right Hand Man’ Role

Top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso discussed various topics with HouseOfSolo, including the influence of family on his career.

Uso said, “Family has always influenced me regardless of my career. Family first, always. Before money, before fame, before all of that. Because when everything is all gone, all you have left is your relationships with your family.”

On when he started to make his own legacy:

“I feel like we made OUR legacy when I debuted with my brother. Because that is when we finally got in the game, which is a very hard thing to do. The truth is, I started a new legacy in 2023-2024 when I started to step out on my own and built the ‘Yeet Man.’”

On what he’s most excited for fans to see next from him:

“I would like to give one more ‘right hand man’ run. One more run, after this YEET man run. It would be really special and feel really real. I think that is one version of me that I think I would like to give the WWE Universe.”