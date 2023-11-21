Jim Cornette Reacts To Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland “Texas Death Match” From AEW Full Gear

During his podcast, veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette discussed the “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland “Texas death match” from the 2023 AEW Full Gear PPV.

“Okay, so then Hangnail gets a staple gun and staples Swerve’s chest, he’s stapling him in the titties. Not the nipples, that’s against the Geneva Convention. And then he gets a format or a piece of paper or whatever, and he staples it to Swerve’s arm. Now, meanwhile, Brian, you know what a staple gun looks like? You worked in an office? Do you think most of the people know what a staple gun looks like? It’s a big metal thing and you squeeze it and it’s got to thing goes across your fingers and you squeeze it and it staples, right? If you’re in a fight with a motherf*cker, especially if you look like Adam Page and the other motherf*cker looks like Swerve Strickland. And you’ve got a staple gun in your hand. Are you going to staple him in the titty? Or are you going to draw back and punch him in the bridge of the f*cking nose with it? That’s the idea. He’s got brass knuckles on his hand and he’s stapling this motherf*cker’s arm. And then he stapled his face and Swerve is letting him do it. And because we know that this is all fake, because of the general overall presentation of AEW, people are sitting there going well this stupid motherf*cker is letting this other stupid motherf*cker staple his f*cking cheek, and his titties!”

“Somehow he’s busted Swerve open also and Swerve hit a gusher and starts pouring blood. And this is where Page lays down on his back as Swerve is bending over bleeding from his head, lays down on his back and opens his mouth so that he can drink Swerve’s blood to show how badass he is. And I believe at that point, you know again I go back to when Lyndon Johnson said after Cronkite came back from Vietnam if we’ve lost Cronkite, we’ve lost America. I think they’ve lost the female audience that they might not have had to begin with on that one. And again, they might have lost the network that they potentially might or might not have had off of that one. You f*cking idiot, he’s no better than the plumber or the f*cking bank-addicted drug robber. He got more hair, Page. Otherwise, he is as stupid, and demented and f*cking distasteful.”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below:



(quotes courtesy of ITRWrestling.com)