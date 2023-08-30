Jim Cornette Thinks Tony Khan Should Fire Jack Perry After ALL IN Incident

Jim Cornette believes Tony Khan needs to a send a message after the physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England this past Sunday.

The legendary pro wrestling personality spoke on his “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast about how the AEW President needs to respond to the issue that took place over the weekend, which has garnered a ton of attention and coverage from the wrestling media.

“I don’t know if Tony will realize that he’s continuing to let these jack***es do this or whether he just thinks this is stuff that happens and there’s nothing he can do about it,” he began.

Cornette continued, “Fire the f*cking little goof. Send a message. ‘Look, I don’t care if ya’ll have a problem and you want to talk about it in the back, then that’s fine. Well, I’ll sit down. But the next person that does sh*t on the air, I’m firing them just like I fired [Jack Perry]. Get it?’ That would send a message.”

