Jim Ross Addresses Steve Austin’s ATV Incident At WWE WrestleMania 41

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor Jim Ross discussed various topics on his podcast “Grilling Jr.,” including WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s ATV incident at WrestleMania 41.

Ross said, “I saw the video. Didn’t surprise me. I thought maybe that stunt was past its time; it was bound to happen at some point. But Steve was a welcome addition. He added a lot to the event. And he’s still a dear friend, and I have a lot of time for Steve Austin 00 have had for years, since day one. So, good for him. He added a lot to WrestleMania, and I’m sure glad he got to make an appearance. He just adds so much to any event that he’s able to be involved in. And it was just great seeing him in that space, as we say. I’m always going to be a big Stone Cold fan. He has done so much for the pro wrestling business. It’s hard to put into words what he’s meant to pro wrestling. And so I’m a Stone Cold fan, always will be, and I believe in what Steve does. He’s good at making his own decisions. So good for him. Good for Steve. I’m glad he’s doing well, living in Nevada. And he’s just a credit to the business, without question.”

On Austin turning down Logan Paul’s Prime Bottle offer:

“No, this doesn’t surprise me at all. Austin’s still all about business. And that was — I don’t know. It just didn’t seem like it fit. Stone Cold is not going to compromise his character and what he’s built in the ring for anybody. So I’m a big fan of Stone Cold, always will be forever. I still think he’s the biggest star ever in pro wrestling. So, I don’t know what’s left for Steve. I don’t think the door is shut for Stone Cold by any stretch. But where does it go from here is the key thing. And he’s certainly not in a position that — Steve can dance to his own drum, and I think that’s where he is right now. He could do whatever the hell he wants to do it, and do it well. So I’ll always be a Stone Cold fan. And if you’re a real wrestling fan, you’re always going to be the same like me: very proud and very happy that Steve still has the passion to do a great job in his various endeavors within the pro wrestling world.”

