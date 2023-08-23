Jim Ross Comments On Personal Significance Of AEW ALL IN 2023

AEW ALL IN 2023 might be the final mega-event that Jim Ross gets to work.

Going into the massive, record-breaking premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, Englad this Sunday, “Good Ole’ J.R.” is aware of that fact.

“Yeah, it’s pretty impressive when you stop to think about it. For me, next year will be 50 years in the wrestling business. I don’t regret a minute of it any of it, quite frankly,” J.R. said on his “Grilling J.R.” podcast about AEW ALL IN 2023. “Wouldn’t change a damn thing. So yeah, it’s gonna be very memorable. I say this, and I don’t say it in a morbid way, but we all gotta be realistic about our mortality. I don’t know that I’ll ever have the opportunity to be a part of an event like this again.”

Ross continued, explaining how AEW may not run a show like this every year and that you’ve got to strike while the iron is hot.

“You can’t run an event like that every year, I don’t think,” Ross said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal. They struck when the iron was hot. When you don’t have a card, it tells you what sold the event. What sold the event was the brand AEW. It’s just a no-brainer. I’m looking forward to it immensely. Have no idea what match I’m gonna call, or matches. Doesn’t matter to me. Whatever Tony Khan wants, that’s what I’ll do. It’s easy. Coach sends a play in, you’re a player. Run the damn play. Simple as that.”

