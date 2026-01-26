Jim Ross Discusses Powerhouse Hobbs’ WWE Future

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently discussed the future of former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs, who reportedly left the company and is heading to WWE, during an episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR.”

Ross said, “I think it’s good for him. He’s been in AEW since its inception. You got to move around some in this business and take advantage of the opportunities as they present themselves. So he’s a hell of a good guy. I would hire him in a heartbeat. He’s got character and integrity, and he looks great. So I wish him only the best, and I’m sure that Triple H will do the right thing with him, and hopefully they’ll all have mutual success. He’s a real good guy, family man. He lives in the Bay area. I have a lot of respect for Powerhouse, and I hope he just does great. He’s at a point right now to where one right creative move could set him up.”

On WWE doing right by him:

“I think he’s reliable as he could be. And you know, my theory on the reliability is that it’s one of the key elements that someone has to have if they’re going to work. If I had a roster, you got to be reliable, and he is. So I wish him the best.”

On WWE getting a good one in Hobbs:

“WWE is getting a good one. There’s no doubt about that. And he’s the kind of guy you want in your locker room, so at least that’s my take on it. And just hope he does great, and better. You know, high tide raises all ships, and let’s get the tide up there. And I hope he takes advantage of it. And I’m curious to see how the WWE is going to use him. I’m sure they’ll do the right thing. And I just think the world of that kid, he’s a good one. He does remind me a little bit of, I was there to document this, but he reminds me a little bit of JYD before he got fat. Yeah, he’s in great shape. He looks wonderful. So hope he does well. Hey, you know, quite honestly, it seemed to me, and I might be wrong, I might be taking the task on this, some fans, but you know, I think that WWE got him a hell of a hand, and he went out the right way. He’s done the right stuff. He deserves success, and the way you get success is by being the hardest-working guy in the locker room. If he can maintain that philosophy like he has in the past, he’s in line to make a bunch of cash. I wonder if he’ll be at WrestleMania.”

