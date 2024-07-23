Jim Ross Gives Update On His Status For AEW ALL IN 2024

Since undergoing another surgery earlier this month, the AEW ALL IN 2024 status for pro wrestling legend Jim Ross has been a mystery, until now.

Jim Ross noted on the latest episode of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast that he hopes to be working the upcoming show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, but noted it’s not a guarantee yet.

“Appreciate all the well wishes,” he started. “I can’t tell you how much your get-well wishes mean. I know you haven’t forgotten me. I haven’t forgotten you, that’s for damn sure. Thanks very much for all that, and it makes me feel good to know that people still give a sh*t because I damn sure give a sh*t. I hope to be in London [for All In].”

Ross continued, “It’s not a guarantee yet, but it’s something that I’m shooting for. If I had my druthers, I’d rather be in London and working that show. Just like last year, I worked a couple matches. That was plenty. So we’ll see how it works out this time. Tony Khan’s been extremely fair with me, and I want to be extremely fair with him. I hope to be a part of that presentation because I know that now that the talent have a feel for what to expect at Wembley Stadium, and I think that’s important. They got a taste now, so let’s see how they respond. The Wembley event’s gonna be special. There’s no doubt about that.”

