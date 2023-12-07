Jim Ross Reveals He Has Quit Drinking Alcohol In An Attempt To Get Fully Healthy

Jim Ross is taking his health serious these days.

“Good Ole’ J.R.” spoke on the latest installment of his official podcast, “Grilling J.R.,” about the status of his health.

While talking about the topic, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member revealed he has quit alcohol in an attempt to get fully healthy.

“My goal is to get healthy, and drinking was not working well with my meds, my diabetes medications,” Ross said. “I’m taking a new one, so it was a conflict. It’s a conflict of interests, so to speak, because I want to get healthier, and these meds gotta work, and I was diluting their strength by drinking, so I hung it up. I haven’t had any withdrawal, I haven’t had any sleepless nights. I haven’t cheated. I was tempted a couple nights ago, maybe it was Sunday, to go have a shot of Crown Royal, and I resisted the urge.”

Ross continued, “I know that somewhere down the road, I’ll have that shot of Crown Royal, but I’m gonna do things in moderation, not like a massive 400-pound King Kong Bundy or something. But this has put a lot of weight off me. I’m losing weight, I feel healthier. I hope to go back to work sooner than later, but I’m not sure what the doctor’s gonna say. It’s not up to me. I gotta get released to go back to work because of this wound. The diabetes, I can handle and treat that on the road. But anyway, the drinking was just something that I had to do to maximize the investment, and it is significant, of all my medicines. So that’s why I did it, and it’s working out fine.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Grilling J.R.” podcast with Jim Ross at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.