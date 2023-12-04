Jim Ross Says Survivor Series Overshadowed AEW’s Signing Of Will Ospreay

WWE Survivor Series 2023 and the returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk may have overshadowed the significance of AEW signing Will Ospreay.

Jim Ross thinks so.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator spoke on his Grilling J.R. podcast about the significance of “The Aerial Assassin” becoming All Elite.

“Survivor Series was interesting,” Ross said. “I think people have glossed over how important the Will Ospreay hire is, because he’s really, really good folks … God damn he’s amazing … He’s really a unique hand.”

Ross continued, “He’s a spectacular performer … He’s young enough to pull off things athletically and he’s old enough to know when to draw the line because he can do anything. You don’t want to do 18 hurricanranas in one match. He could if he wanted to. He’s phenomenal. If he gets over, if Will Ospreay gets over to the level that is expected of him and based on his amazing abilities, he could be [in] that spot where he’s one win away from British immortality,” JR said. “It’s reminiscent back to Davey Boy [Smith] and Bret [Hart] in ’92.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.