Jimmy Uso Opens Up About Naomi’s Pregnancy

WWE star Jimmy Uso discussed several topics with Fightful, including his happiness about his wife and fellow WWE star Naomi being pregnant, which was a bittersweet moment for them.

Uso said, “Very bittersweet. Very bittersweet. All you named off, and it was a great weekend. We’re seeing her as the best. So, to put everything on a halt on her career because we’re pregnant now. So, it was very bittersweet, man. Every day she’s getting used to it. You got to think different, the pace change, the mentality change, physical change. So every day we take it one day at a time. We still in awe, but we still excited as hell.”

