Jimmy Uso Shares Update On Naomi’s Pregnancy

WWE star Jimmy Uso spoke with Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg on Cheap Heat about various topics, including the current status of his wife, fellow WWE star Naomi.

Uso said, “Wifey is still — we still in awe to this day. Every day we look at each other like, she’s really showing now, which is now, we’re starting to believe it. And she’s doing well, man. She’s still getting used to being off the road. She’s still getting used to turning that brain off. I told her, ‘Your job now is to relax and sit down somewhere.’ So I think that’s the hardest thing she’s trying to do, man. But other than that, she’s doing really good, brother.”

On having another child in his 40s with his older kids coming from a different relationship:

“Hey, you said it, uce. Present is everything I stand on right now. I had my kids when I was 21, you know. So, you know, I was in a whole other mindset, a whole other game. I was trying to get into the game. But now that we in the game, got security, man. We did our thing. This round, this having our child at 40, man, I’m so excited, brother. Like, I’m so locked in, but I’m also more nervous. I’m like, I’m on edge on everything, you know, cuz I was 21, you know, just nothing. You just kept it moving. Now you got these phones, you got technology, they they showing me. I’m looking at things. I’m like, man, what the hell is going on here? But, you know, Trinity met my kids when my son was four. My son would be 20, and my daughter was two. And you know, she said, you know, these are my kids. We’ve accepted it, man. And you know to sit here today to have our own right. I’m telling you, dog it it’s so I got goosebumps right now cuz it’s very different. It’s super different. But you said it was present is everything and that’s where I stand on today.”

On when they found out about Naomi’s pregnancy:

“Man, I’ll tell you this. The day she announced on Monday that Raw, we found out Sunday because she was, bro, I’m telling you, she bro, she was pregnant at SummerSlam and everything. She was getting her *** kicked with a whole baby up in her, and we had no idea. Had no idea, man. So when she told me Sunday night, man, she was just losing her mind, dog. And then we get to work Monday, I’m not there, you know? That’s the only regret I hate. I wasn’t around her just to, you know, to make her feel safe because that was a big thing. And for her to break the news, you know, we got to tell him. I was like, we got to tell them like what else we going to do? Like what else are we going to do? We got to, you know, show the show got to go on. We got to pivot. We got to move change and and all that. But for it to happen at the biggest run of her career, bro, was just — she just couldn’t believe it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

