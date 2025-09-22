Joe Gacy Explains Key Difference Between Wyatt Sicks And Schism

WWE Tag Team Champion and Wyatt Sicks member Joe Gacy spoke with Vox Catch, where he discussed several topics, including how the Wyatt Sicks differ from his former faction, Schism.

Gacy said, “I guess the difference would be Schism was kind of finding its way, and everyone in the group was a little lost on our own.”

He continued, “I think we didn’t really know where we were headed. But I think now, collectively as a group, everyone in the Wyatt Sicks at one time or another, maybe has felt forgotten a little bit. So we all built up this hunger that we’re ready to kind of take on the world, and now we have a clear direction.”

Gacy added, “I think that’s the difference, that we have a direction, and that’s where we’re headed.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)