Joe Hand Promotions, AEW Team Up To Present Wrestle Dream In Out-Of-Home Establishments

Joe Hand Promotions and All Elite Wrestling are teaming up again.

On Tuesday, it was announced that AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 will once again be available in select out-of-home establishments.

Check out the complete announcement below.

Sept. 26, 2023 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring AEW’s highly-anticipated “AEW: WrestleDream” pay-per-view event to select out-of-home establishments across North American this Sunday, October 1 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The inaugural “AEW: WrestleDream” event will honor New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s (NJPW) founder, Antonio Inoki, on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

The card for “AEW: WrestleDream” includes the following exciting match-ups:

• AEW World Tag Team Title Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)

• AEW TNT Championship (Two Out of Three Falls): Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin • AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

• ROH World Tag Team Championship: Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole & MJF) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch)

• ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

• Dream Match: Bryan Danielson vs Zach Sabre Jr.

• Swerve Strickland vs Hangman Adam Page

• Chris Jericho and The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay)

• The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy and HOOK

*Card subject to change