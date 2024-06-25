Joe Hendry Reacts To Sign At NHL Finals, WWE’s Custom Titles For Stanley Cup Champion Panthers

At Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Panthers and Oilers on Monday night, a sign in the crowd was shown capitalizing on the growing “Say his name and he appears” / “I Believe In Joe Hendry” movement.

Following his unadvertised appearance in the No. 1 Contender Battle Royal on last week’s episode of WWE NXT and subsequent tease for a WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 appearance, Joe Hendry is back in the headlines again after reacting to the news of the sign.

The “Say his name and he appears” catchphrase for Hendry was used by an NHL fan for Carter Verhaeghe during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, with a sign reading “Say his name and he appears. I believe in Verhaeghe,” being shown on the broadcast multiple times and acknowledged by Hendry himself on social media in a variety of posts.

“I told Shawn Michaels I could show up anywhere, anytime, any show,” Hendry wrote on X. “Tonight it was the Stanley Cup 👏 👏 .”

Additionally, WWE has released their usual custom replica world championship title belts for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. They are available now at WWE Shop.