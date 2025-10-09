John Cena Admits His Heel Turn Was Unsuccessful

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena participated in a panel at Fan Expo Chicago, where he discussed various topics, including his lack of concern over his heel turn, admitting that he knows he failed.

Cena said, “No. I wasn’t upset. I just know I failed. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went out there and bombed. S*** happens, guys. Come on now.”

On why hindsight over his failed heel turn is a waste of time:

“Man, what I’m hearing is: ‘In a hypothetical universe, what different choices would you make?’ I will answer that with: hindsight is a waste of time. … We got 11 dates left. I think I’ll be able to talk about all this bupkis in January after the whole thing is over. But we’ve taken the audience on a on a hell of a ride this year. We still got a ways left to go, so I’m excited about that.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.