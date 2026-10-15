John Cena Continues Pushing For WWE WrestleMania In London

John Cena remains determined to see WWE bring WrestleMania to London, insisting that the city and its passionate wrestling fans have earned the opportunity to host the company’s biggest annual event.

During an appearance on Off Menu, the podcast hosted by Ed Gamble and James Acaster, the 17-time WWE World Champion discussed his continued efforts to advocate for a London WrestleMania despite retiring from in-ring competition. “My role now is way more lax, and I’m still an advocate. I’ll say it right here to give you guys some good information. I’m still an advocate to try to bring WrestleMania to London. I think London has earned the right to have the event,” Cena said.

Cena pointed to WrestleMania 43, scheduled for April 10 and 11, 2027, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as an important step toward demonstrating that WWE’s flagship event can successfully take place outside North America. “I am very excited about this year’s WrestleMania because it is the first WrestleMania outside of North America, so it’s like proof of concept that it can be done. I am still a strong advocate that this crowd, this city, has earned the right to WrestleMania.”

Cena has publicly supported the idea of a London WrestleMania for several years.

During a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1, 2023, at London’s O2 Arena, Cena told the audience that he wanted to help bring WrestleMania to the United Kingdom.

Reflecting on that moment, Cena acknowledged that his public campaigning generated discussion, although he remains uncertain about the current status of any negotiations. “What little stroke I have, I certainly tried to rile up the crowd a few times to say that London has earned WrestleMania, and it did get people talking. I don’t know where those talks are at, but you know, hopefully, maybe I can return to the O2 and stake that claim again. We’ll see,” Cena said.

The WWE legend also highlighted London’s international appeal, arguing that the city would be an ideal destination for an event that attracts wrestling fans from around the world. “Honestly, it’s just my perspective. I look around, I see the energy and passion, enthusiasm. What a great city for people to come to! WrestleMania is such a travel-to event. It’s one of my favorite cities in the world. I love London, so I think it’d be a nice piece of culture for people to explore and experience WrestleMania.” He added, “We need to do WrestleMania here. Just my perspective.”

Despite Cena’s continued support, there has been no official announcement regarding a future WrestleMania in London.

In May 2026, the Mayor of London’s office confirmed that general discussions with WWE were taking place but stated that there were no specific negotiations concerning WrestleMania 2028.

Nashville’s convention and visitors corporation also indicated at the time that it was working with WWE to secure a future event date.

London has already demonstrated its ability to host major international wrestling events. AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2023, recorded an announced paid attendance of 81,035, with AEW President Tony Khan claiming the event established a worldwide record for paid attendance at a professional wrestling show.

Meanwhile, WWE continues preparing for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. The company has announced that NXT Stand & Deliver, AAA Eternal Glory and official WrestleMania watch parties will take place at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York during WrestleMania weekend. A location for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has not yet been announced.

Cena officially retired from in-ring competition following his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Although his wrestling career has concluded, Cena remains connected to WWE and has confirmed plans for the inaugural John Cena Classic this December.

For now, bringing WrestleMania to London remains one of the causes he continues to champion outside the ring.