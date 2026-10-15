WWE SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Ratings Increase For October 9

WWE SmackDown experienced a week-over-week increase in both overall viewership and its key demographic rating for the October 9, 2026 episode on USA Network.

According to Wrestlenomics, Friday night’s broadcast averaged 1.352 million viewers, representing an approximately 8.2% increase from the 1.250 million viewers who watched the October 2 episode.

SmackDown also recorded an improvement in the key 18-49 demographic, earning a 0.32 rating compared to the previous week’s 0.27.

That represents an approximately 18.5% increase in the demographic rating, giving WWE positive results across both major television metrics.

The October 9 edition of SmackDown served as the final go-home show ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2026, providing the last opportunity to build anticipation for the premium live event.

The latest figures mark an improvement for WWE’s Friday night program, with both total audience numbers and the key demographic rating rising compared to the previous week.