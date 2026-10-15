John Cena Performs Iconic WWE Entrance Theme During Appearance

John Cena revisited one of the most recognizable elements of his WWE career during a recent promotional appearance for his upcoming film, Matchbox: The Movie.

The 17-time WWE World Champion appeared on Capital as part of the film’s media tour, where he delivered a performance of his longtime WWE entrance theme, “The Time Is Now.”

The song became synonymous with Cena throughout his wrestling career and remains one of WWE’s most recognizable entrance themes.

Originally released in 2005 as part of Cena’s debut rap album, You Can’t See Me, the track played a significant role in establishing his identity during his rise to WWE superstardom.

The album sold approximately 140,000 copies in its opening week, demonstrating Cena’s popularity beyond professional wrestling.

Although Cena officially retired from in-ring competition in December 2025 following his year-long The Last Time Is Now farewell tour, he continues to maintain a relationship with WWE through an ambassador role.

His latest performance offered fans a reminder of his wrestling career as he continues promoting projects outside the ring.

Cena is also scheduled to collaborate with WWE on the inaugural John Cena Classic, which is set to debut in December 2026.

While his days as an active WWE competitor have come to an end, Cena’s recent appearance shows that his iconic entrance music remains part of his public persona as he continues his entertainment career.