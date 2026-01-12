John Cena Discusses Dream Matches During His WWE Retirement Tour

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently appeared at Fan Expo New Orleans, where he discussed a variety of topics.

One of the highlights was his thoughts on potential dream matches during his retirement tour with the company. He also considered whether there was a particular match he would choose to replace with that dream match.

Cena said, “There’s a perspective out there that I will dodge questions like that, so I will lean into that, right? I want to lean into why I say what I say. Like, I just don’t think like that. Because if I were to say like, ‘Oh man, I wish after I turned heel that The Rock and Travis Scott were on my team.’ That would be pretty cool, right? Yeah, they’re crazy megastars, and having them would be pretty cool. But we didn’t. And that’s what happened. But what did I get? I got to have a match with Randy Orton in his hometown. I got to get CM Punk to go do the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I got to bet on somebody who I think has a bright future in this business in Logan Paul, and try to get the best out of him overseas in Paris. And maybe grease the whiles to convince him to finally be a full-time WWE employee, which he currently is. And I got magic with AJ Styles.”

On the dream match not happening:

“So yes, the Rock and Travis Scott probably would have been great. Who knows? It didn’t happen. What I got in return, instead of wishing in some fantasy element that I can’t control. What I got in return was magic. And I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

