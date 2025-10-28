John Cena Fuels WWE Mystery By Posting Cryptic Image Amid Viral Shoe Videos

WWE has been sharing a series of cryptic videos on social media featuring various individuals walking, with a focus on their shoes. Recently, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena joined the mystery by posting a screenshot of the first pair of boots on his Instagram, even though his signature sneakers have not been featured in any of the videos.

Typically, Cena’s Instagram showcases screenshots of his greatest opponents and teases potential future matchups. However, this time he has taken a different approach. There is currently no information on how this relates to a recent post he made on X, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Cena has only four appearances left with WWE, and his next event will be on the November 10 episode of RAW in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

John Cena's latest post is a screenshot of one of the WWE teaser videos 👀 pic.twitter.com/GDSufmxQhW — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) October 27, 2025