John Cena Makes Bold Claim About Brock Lesnar Match

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena spoke with Denise Salcedo at the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony about various topics, including his experience at a WWE show after retirement.

Cena said, “Gosh, it is so stress-free, like I do love the thrill of being in the ring as a performer. I have a little bit of a new vantage point, and it is it’s really nice.”

On his evaluation of Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar:

“Well, I think Brock Lesnar is a once-in-a-genre talent. And I don’t mean once in a generation. I mean, once in wrestling, and it’s very difficult to solve the puzzle that’s Brock Lesnar. Oba Femi is Brock Lesnar’s even match. And I think that’s what’s exciting about that matchup. Everyone, everyone goes into a match with Brock Lesnar an underdog except Oba Femi. And I think that’s the allure. Everyone wants to see two tanks square off in this ring. And not just two big men, two gifted men, two big, agile, mobile, versatile athletes. And shout out to Oba. He has the courage to stand in there. I’ve had many moments where I’ve shared with Brock Lesnar, and the moments where I’ve had the courage to charge the hill, I’m still ready to crap my pants. Oba has the courage and confidence to charge the hill. And I think that’s — Brock has never seen that out of a challenger before. End stop.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)