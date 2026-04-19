John Cena Names His Favorite WrestleMania Main Events

John Cena has revealed his favourite WrestleMania main events, highlighting a mix of historic classics and a deeply personal career moment.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated on the red carpet at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas, Cena was asked to name the greatest WrestleMania main event. Rather than choosing just one, he pointed to three that stood out to him.

“Oh, I think that’s such an objective question, man, honestly, and now we have so many main events, so many matches that are qualified as main event. I think the one that changed the game for me was WrestleMania III. Rock and Hogan in Toronto was very special. Man, me and DJ in Miami is personally special to me. Who knows what’s going to happen this weekend? I don’t know, man. That’s an objective question. I have my favorites. You heard a few of my favorites,” Cena said.

The matches Cena referenced span multiple eras of WWE history:

WrestleMania III – Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant

Widely considered a defining moment in wrestling history, helping propel WWE into global prominence.

WrestleMania X8 – The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan

Famous for its electric Toronto crowd, which transformed the dynamic of the match in real time.

WrestleMania XXVIII – John Cena vs. The Rock

Marketed as “Once in a Lifetime,” the bout represented a generational clash between two of WWE’s biggest stars.

Cena’s selections reflect both the evolution of WrestleMania as an event and his own journey within WWE.

Now part of the WWE Hall of Fame 2026 class and serving as host of WrestleMania 42, Cena continues to play a major role in shaping the legacy of WWE’s biggest stage.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 coverage and reactions.