John Cena Nears Historic Milestone With Victory Over Logan Paul

With his win over Logan Paul at the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, John Cena has added another major milestone to his legendary career, recording his 98th PLE victory. The win places him second all-time, trailing only The Undertaker, who holds the record with 107 PLE wins.

Two more victories will make Cena just the second superstar in WWE history to reach the 100-win milestone on the premium live event stage.

Cena’s success has always been fueled by consistency, longevity, and work ethic. Over two decades, he has headlined countless major shows and carried the WWE brand during its most critical eras. The win in Paris adds to WWE’s narrative of Cena as the “GOAT,” further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever step in the ring.

This milestone is part of Cena’s farewell tour, which began at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Since then, he has turned heel for the first time in over twenty years, captured a record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41, and reverted to a babyface role before SummerSlam. With just eight matches remaining, a 100th premium live event victory feels inevitable for the future Hall of Famer.

Cena’s storied career includes unforgettable rivalries with names like CM Punk, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton. His farewell run is scheduled to culminate on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Before that, Cena is slated to compete at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza on September 20. While not yet officially announced, a match against the returning Brock Lesnar has been heavily rumored.