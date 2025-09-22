John Cena Reacts To Adam Copeland Paying Tribute To Him At AEW All Out

At this past Saturday’s AEW All Out PPV, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland teamed with Christian Cage to score a major victory over FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood).

During the bout, Copeland paid tribute to longtime rival and 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena by delivering a “You Can’t See Me” taunt, a back suplex, a Five Knuckle Shuffle, and an Attitude Adjustment to Wheeler.

The gesture came shortly after Cena himself had honored Copeland earlier this month on SmackDown by hitting a spear, one of Copeland’s signature moves.

Cena acknowledged the nod on Instagram by posting a photo of Copeland’s WWE run as Edge, staying true to his tradition of wordless tributes.

Cena, however, had a rough night at WrestlePalooza, where he was decisively defeated by Brock Lesnar in the opening match.