John Cena Reveals The Best Advice He Has Ever Received

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena appeared on the Romesh Ranganathan Show, where he discussed various topics, including the best and second-best pieces of advice he has ever received.

Cena said, “What’s the best advice [I’ve] been given? Show up early, outwork everybody. The second-best piece of advice, I think is the best piece of advice I’ve ever been given: be authentic. Be who you are. Be authentic, because your failures are going to happen. When they happen, you lose as you. You can have a takeaway, a teachable moment, and when you win, you succeed as you, and the get is that much greater.”

On his You Can’t See Me album:

“We got local artists from the New England scene, and we kind of had Freddy Fox — Bumpy Knuckles — oversee the whole thing. The through-line and the ethos of it was to just make an album that, hopefully, that hip-hop heads and rappers would be like, ‘Hmmm, alright. I didn’t see that one coming.’”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.