WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (11/9/2026): Crown Jewel Fallout, More

WWE Raw returns tonight, Monday, November 9, 2026, from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, as the company begins building toward Survivor Series: WarGames following the events of Crown Jewel.

Tonight’s episode will feature the fallout from Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where several major developments took place that could have significant implications for WWE’s storylines moving forward.

Among the highlights advertised for Raw is the first appearance of newly crowned World Tag Team Champions Penta and Je’Von Evans, who captured the titles from Bron Breakker and Austin Theory at Crown Jewel. The new champions will return to Monday night television following their championship victory, although WWE has yet to confirm what they will be doing on the show.

The November 9 broadcast will also mark the beginning of the road to Survivor Series: WarGames, with attention turning toward one of WWE’s biggest premium live events of the year.

With Crown Jewel now in the rearview mirror, tonight’s Raw is expected to address the aftermath of the event while beginning to establish the rivalries and potential alliances heading into Survivor Series.

WWE Raw advertised highlights for November 9, 2026:

Fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2026

First appearance of new World Tag Team Champions Penta and Je’Von Evans

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames begins

WWE Raw takes place tonight at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Additional matches and segments may be announced ahead of the broadcast.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest WWE Raw news, updates, and results.