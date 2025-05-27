John Cena Sets Sights On Horror Genre For Next Hollywood Move

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena continues to expand his presence in Hollywood, and now he’s setting his sights on a brand-new genre — horror.

During a recent appearance at the Philadelphia Fan Expo, Cena took part in a fan Q&A where he discussed a range of topics, from his WWE legacy to future acting ambitions. One of the standout moments came when he revealed his interest in starring in a horror movie, whether it’s as a terrifying villain or an unfortunate victim.

“My answer to that is yes because I’ve never been in a horror film,” Cena said. “So I would just want to be in a horror film. If you’re out there and you’re doing it, I’m available.”

Cena, whose filmography includes action hits like The Suicide Squad, comedies like Blockers, and family fare such as Ricky Stanicky, has proven himself to be a versatile actor. Now, it appears he’s ready to step into darker territory — and Hollywood may just take him up on the offer.

With the horror genre hotter than ever and WWE superstars like Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker leaving iconic marks in horror-adjacent roles, Cena’s potential jump into the world of screams and scares feels like a natural evolution.

You can check out Cena’s full comments in the video below.

