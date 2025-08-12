John Cena Shares Honest Assessment Of His Physical Decline

With his farewell match just months away, John Cena has opened up about the reasons behind his decision to step away from the ring after over two decades as one of WWE’s biggest stars.

Speaking with the Boston Herald, the 48-year-old WWE legend admitted that age has caught up with him.

He said, “I feel a little bit slower. I’m not as strong as I was. I look at all the current superstars, and they’ve earned the right to chase their dreams. For me, it’s time.”

Cena’s final bout is expected to take place in December in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

While fans have speculated about his dream opponent, Cena made it clear that he won’t be hand-picking who he faces. “Whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Cena’s retirement tour is currently intertwined with the return of Brock Lesnar, who viciously attacked him at SummerSlam.

