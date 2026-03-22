John Cena Teases New WWE Role Following In-Ring Retirement

John Cena says he is fully retired from in-ring competition but is actively working toward a new role within WWE.

Speaking at MEGACon Orlando, Cena reflected on the unique experience of performing in WWE while confirming his retirement status. “For those of you who haven’t been to a WWE show, it’s impossible to explain. For those of you who have been there, you understand—there’s nothing like it. I wish I could do it indefinitely. I am fully retired now.”

He went on to explain that he is focused on finding a new way to contribute to the company moving forward. “I am working diligently to try to figure out my next path as a contributing, useful member of [WWE]. I think I might crack the code, and I think we have something. If the stars align and everybody signs off, I will be a whole lot more integrated in the system, and I’m very excited about the road ahead. I’m just crossing my fingers that it works.”

While no official role has been announced, Cena’s comments suggest he could remain closely involved with WWE in a different capacity as he transitions fully into the next phase of his career.