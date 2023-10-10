John Cena Teases The Undertaker Appearing On Tonight’s WWE NXT

The Undertaker will likely be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT, a loaded show aiming to beat AEW Dynamite in the ratings, with various hints of it happening.

Both companies have packed the show with big matches, and the first 30 minutes will be commercial-free. The head-to-head battle is because Dynamite was moved out of its regular timeslot to accommodate TBS’ coverage of the MLB playoffs.

The Undertaker is scheduled to be in Orlando tonight, as PWMania.com previously reported, but it has yet to be officially confirmed whether he will appear on the show. He has previously appeared at the Performance Center to provide developmental talent advice. The Undertaker’s gong could be heard at the end of NXT commercials, essentially confirming his presence on the show.

John Cena, who will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes when he battles Bron Breakker with Paul Heyman in his corner on the show, took to Instagram today to share a photo of The Undertaker, another indication that the WWE Hall of Famer will be appearing on the show. On Monday, he shared the NXT logo.