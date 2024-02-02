John Laurinaitis Claims He’s A Victim And Vince McMahon Exerted Control Over Him And Janel Grant

Regarding the accusations made against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis in the lawsuit brought by former WWE employee Janel Grant, Laurinaitis’s attorney provided a statement to VICE News today.

According to attorney Edward Brennan, “Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media. Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out.”

VICE obtained clarification on the statement to ensure that what Laurinaitis is claiming is that he is a victim of McMahon. The statement sent to VICE News says, “Read the allegations. Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them.”

You can read the full lawsuit by clicking here. VICE News reported that they reached out to TKO for comment following the statement from Laurinaitis’ attorney, but they did not respond immediately. Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis, has declined to comment.

