John Morrison On ‘Confusing’ Night Replacing Chris Benoit At WWE Vengeance 2007

John Morrison recently reflected on one of the most unusual and emotional moments of his career — unexpectedly replacing Chris Benoit at the Vengeance 2007 event.

The show was originally scheduled to feature Benoit challenging CM Punk for the vacant ECW Championship. However, Benoit failed to arrive at the arena, leaving WWE scrambling to find a replacement for the match. The tragic events that had taken place at Benoit’s home were not yet known to the locker room at the time.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Morrison — who was competing as Johnny Nitro during that period — recalled that he initially arrived at the arena simply as a standby with no major plans for the show.

Around mid-afternoon, he began hearing rumors that Benoit had not yet arrived. “Around 3 p.m., I hear Chris Benoit hasn’t showed up, and if he doesn’t show up, I might need to fill in or something,” Morrison said. “Okay, sure, he’ll be there though. It’s Chris.”

Later in the evening, Morrison and Kevin Thorne were called into a meeting with talent relations. They were informed that if Benoit did not appear, one of them would replace him in the match against Punk — and whoever got the spot would win the ECW Championship so the crowd wouldn’t feel let down by a last-minute change. “We kind of both looked at each other like, ‘I hope it’s me,’” Morrison recalled.

For the next couple of hours, Morrison waited anxiously backstage while the situation remained uncertain.

Eventually Benoit did not arrive, and Morrison went out to wrestle Punk. He won the match and became the new ECW Champion — a moment that dramatically changed his career trajectory. “That morning I thought I was just coming to the pay-per-view to eat catering and hang out,” Morrison said. “Then that night I’m ECW World Champion and they’re writing the show around me. I thought, ‘This is the best night ever.’”

However, the following day brought devastating news as details about the Benoit family tragedy emerged. Morrison said the revelation completely changed how he felt about the moment.

“I felt like crap,” he admitted. “I felt so guilty just for being happy with something that came to be because of the tragedy.”

Despite acknowledging that the opportunity helped elevate his career, Morrison described the situation as emotionally complicated. “It’s a very confusing thing to benefit from a tragedy, even if you really had nothing to do with it.”

The match ultimately became an important turning point for Morrison’s career, launching a series of matches and rivalries with CM Punk that helped establish both wrestlers as rising stars in WWE during that era.