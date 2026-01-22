Johnny Gargano Reacts To Tommaso Ciampa Leaving WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tommaso Ciampa recently announced that he will be leaving WWE at the end of his current contract.

In response to this news, his longtime friend and #DIY tag team partner, Johnny Gargano, shared a reaction on his Instagram.

Gargano’s post features a black-and-white photo of him watching Ciampa backstage on a monitor. The only caption he included is a black heart, suggesting he is paying tribute to his friend and tag-team partner.

#DIY officially reunited in late 2023. In the summer of 2024, they won the WWE Tag Team Championships for the first time from A-Town Down Under on SmackDown. They held the titles for four weeks before losing them to The Bloodline. Later that year, they won the WWE Tag Team Championships again, defeating the Motor City Machine Guns on the December 6 edition of SmackDown.

They held these titles for 98 days before losing them to The Street Profits on the March 14, 2025, edition of SmackDown.